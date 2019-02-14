'Start Here' podcast: Manafort accused of lying to FBI

More
Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort will likely face more prison time after a federal judge ruled that he repeatedly lied to Robert Mueller's team. ABC News' Brad Mielke reports.
1:53 | 02/14/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'Start Here' podcast: Manafort accused of lying to FBI

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61070278,"title":"'Start Here' podcast: Manafort accused of lying to FBI","duration":"1:53","description":"Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort will likely face more prison time after a federal judge ruled that he repeatedly lied to Robert Mueller's team. ABC News' Brad Mielke reports.","url":"/WNN/video/start-podcast-manafort-accused-lying-fbi-61070278","section":"WNN","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.