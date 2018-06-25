Transcript for 'Start Here' podcast: Saudi women get behind the wheel

And women in Saudi Arabia no longer have to depend on male relatives or taxi drivers to get around because they are allowed to dry it is 1901. Fact it does and our now driving. For a ride sharing service themselves answered should cool ABC Scott Goldberg looks at the mobile revolution in the Middle East. Hi guys Scott Goldberg here filling in for Brad milky greetings from the start here studio and from a world that now contains zero countries in which women aren't allowed to drive it's hard to believe but until this weekend women were banned from getting behind the wheel and Saudi Arabia. It's a conservative Muslim country but some of the rules like this one are softening. And I spokes ABC's re moms has that the four and asked about how Saudi women are celebrating. Sunday night at the stroke of midnight. So many took to the street behind their meals can you know what they have their husbands or their Brothers or their sons. In the car in the passenger seat for the first time and the man were dreaming. Now there's still a long way to go women have separate parking spots from men and segregated gas pumps but this is a giant move forward in terms of their independence and for the country's economy and for Saudi car dealers. Who now have twice as many customers. You can hear my entire conversation with Rima on the start here podcast later this morning downloaded at apple podcasts or wherever you get your podcast and his and I and our thanks to Scott they made the announcement last year but it took this long because. Many women didn't actually know how to try again. I teach them how to tell her how to where I have to there.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.