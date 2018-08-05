'Start Here' podcast: Schneiderman steps down

Just hours after a New Yorker article was released detailing abuse allegations against Eric Schneiderman, New York's attorney general announced his resignation. ABC News' Brad Mielke reports.
1:44 | 05/08/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for 'Start Here' podcast: Schneiderman steps down

