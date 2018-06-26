Transcript for 'Start Here' podcast: Touring a tent city

Are turning back now to our top story in the growing friction along the border and increasingly heated flashpoint this. The fate of all of those kids separated from their parents Chris got go work. I guys greetings from the start here studio on the pod cast today. We visit the border and a tent city that 326. Kids are calling home is or unaccompanied minors they were either separated from their families or they came here alone. We weren't allowed to record video or audio but ABC news producer Ignacio Torres got a two were and witness to the moment some of those kids were able to call their families. From what we're told they're given to phone calls a week each of those phone calls and minutes. And we were in there and that's where what you could truly CE. How devastating and as for a lot of these kids we've got two of them visibly wiping tears the entire time that they were speaking with. Their relatives so that's when you really get a sense of while these kids are really there. Alone. Later this morning on start here Ignacio and I talk about conditions inside that tent city. You can get the podcast on iTunes or your favorite podcasting app and tomorrow. Brad milk you'll be back here with the of and his and I am. Our uncle frank Scott.

