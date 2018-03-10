Transcript for 'Start Here' podcast: Trump family taxes

New York State is looking into a bombshell report accusing president trump and his family of decades of financial fraud the New York Times says the president received the equivalent of hundreds of millions of dollars from his father. Mostly through dubious tax gains. The report says by the age of three the president was earning what amounts to 200000 dollars in today's money and he was a millionaire by the time he was eight years old. It was an Brad Melky has more. A as yet we have been looking for details about Donald Trump's finances ever since he started a campaign. Well the New York Times just completed an exhaustive review of his parents money. We're going to go well streak to Donald Trump and his siblings the report says and not just a million dollar loan that he said he turned into billions ABC's Keira Phillips has been tracking this and broke down the allegations in this mammoth report. Donald Trump's father actually loans his son at least sixteen point seven. Million dollars they say that much of that wasn't even repaid and what's more. The times asserts that overall the president received the equivalent today of at least. 413. Million dollars from his father's real estate company so it. And they go on to even say that there were dubious tax schemes that took place including instances of outright fraud. To fudge those numbers. Now president fox attorney Charles harder issued a statement. Calling the claims of fraud and tax of Asian 100%. False. He also said these taxes were vetted in real time by the proper authorities. In the Donald Trump wasn't even involved in most of this we still of course have not seen president Trump's own tax returns. You can hear more about the president's finances later this morning on start here ticket out of apple podcasts or your favorite podcasting app. And as Maggie Brad thank you.

