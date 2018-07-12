Transcript for 'Start Here' podcast: Trump moves to fill key positions

President trump is moving to fill two key administrative positions again ABC news has confirmed that the president is expected to nominate. The State Department spokeswoman to be the next US ambassador to the United Nations for background is in journalism having worked at Fox News and ABC. Critics say she lacks diplomatic experience needed for that position. There's also word the president had decided on a new attorney general. And the men talking it was no stranger to the job here's Brad Melky has more hey Brad. A yes yes sources are telling ABC news the president harvest hold advisors he's got to pick in mind replaced Jeff Sessions William far. If that name sounds familiar it's because Barr has actually done the job before he was attorney general more than 25 years ago under George H. W. Bush its why. Asked ABC's chief White House correspondent Jonathan Karl. Why would trump like bar. This is very good question because this does not look like a classic Donald Trump picked you're taking somebody who is a bush veteran now I'll be at a Batman elder bush veteran. And this is also somebody that is very much an establishment. Choice. He is a long time justice department of veteran. You also had headed up the criminal division. He is somebody who news of this although it is not official yet Bremer we have seen this president change his mind and nothing has been announced. But but you grow lost here at this higher relief coming out of the that the Justice Department building. When this news. Broke that he is the that that the at least the president is telling people this is who intends to nominate. And it's not just that bar is old school. Get this you guys he's actually worked closely with both Robert Mueller and Jeff Sessions. Neither of those guys president trump is particularly fond of so we will see what happens we'll have a lot more on some potential cabinet replacements later this morning on start here. Listen on apple podcasts we favorite podcasting app. Maggie to route.

