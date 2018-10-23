Transcript for 'Start Here' podcast: Trump takes aim at migrant caravan

And president term he used that rallied to take aim at the migrants who are multiplying by the thousands as they head north. The president described the caravan as an assault on our country. And he made a baseless allegation that Democrats were encouraging the track. App follows his earlier plane that people from the mid east are in the crowd ABC's Brett Nokia's more. A as yet this caravan has already traveled more than 500 miles on foot. And it's grown it's gone from 2000 people in Honduras to more than 7000 people in Mexico. An interest in the Jason Michaels pushing past Mexican police president trump called this a national emergency. Especially since Mexican officials were not able to verified and those people work. Given in my MS. ABC's not gotten an and his team did take their cameras they've been inside that caravan. It's a way ass Matt what he's been seen. Matt I guess are gonna ask you are you seeing Middle East rivers there. The hope Brad we did not see any middle easterners. You know I spent seven years in the early so I I would recognize a Middle Eastern Arab accent and Arabic accent that's up quite a bit of misery if he is incredibly debilitating Mexican police. Have a release load. This group down but certainly the heat has wits with sort of ironic is that. Every time the president speaks the only Pope tells his caravan forward because it makes him that much more wary of accepting asylum from the Mexican government. Which they think is trying to trick them into being deported back into Honduras and Guatemala. The masses were likely to see more confrontations because the Mexican government is saying. We're drawing a line in the sand. We will have a lot more on what this group is expected to face on start here listen for an apple podcasts or your favorite podcasting app. Canister neck. Thanks to Brad.

