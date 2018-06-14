Transcript for 'Start Here' podcast: 1 year after the baseball field shooting

And today marks one year since congressman's disc release was critically wounded in the shooting Rampage on a baseball field near Washington announced the lease and his fellow lawmakers. Are ready to suit up again ABC's Brett Milken has more. AS community here from the start here studio and that was just about a year ago that a lone gunmen opened fire that congressional baseball practice well tonight at the annual charity game between Republicans and Democrats. House majority whip Steve school lease will be starting at second base he says if it wasn't for congressman Brad Winn struck from Ohio might not be here but when we talked about former army ranger. He said he was thankful for skull leaks when you see Steve exco lease on the field tonight in uniform what is going to be going through your head then hello. T we are because we're really got me emotionally after the shooting was a couple days later when I started thinking of how bad it could have been. And tonight when strip will be in right field and he says you guys Steve's Kelis has been looking good he's been taken some swings in the batting cages he's even fielded some grounder that second. You can hear more about the moment at the congressional baseball team went back to that practice field. 'til later this morning on start here chickened out and apple podcast in favor podcasting.

