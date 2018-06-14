-
Now Playing: Rep. Steve Scalise returns to Capitol for 1st time since Virginia shooting
-
Now Playing: 'Start Here' podcast: 1 year after the baseball field shooting
-
Now Playing: Raccoon stuck on side of building reaches internet stardom
-
Now Playing: Penn State student pleads guilty to 9 charges in hazing death
-
Now Playing: Interest rates rising as economy booms
-
Now Playing: Chaos as power goes out at major international airport
-
Now Playing: Southwest US looking to Bud for reprieve from scorching heat
-
Now Playing: Residents desperately trying to save homes from fires in Utah and Colorado
-
Now Playing: Democrats questioning deals made during Trump-Kim summit
-
Now Playing: 2 men killed when small plane crashes shortly after takeoff
-
Now Playing: 4 cars struck by gunfire near airport: Authorities
-
Now Playing: New bodycam video shows heroic efforts by Vegas police during massacre
-
Now Playing: Georgia sisters give birth at nearly the same time
-
Now Playing: Texas sisters send balloons with notes to heaven for their late dad
-
Now Playing: Body cam shows deputy save boy from choking
-
Now Playing: Wife of cop shot during barricade situation extremely emotional as he remains in coma
-
Now Playing: 40 Seasons of '20/20': How Ample Hills Creamery made 'The Scoop'
-
Now Playing: Man allegedly stalked ex, sent her 4,000 texts after she dumped him: Police
-
Now Playing: Michael Cohen likely to cooperate with federal prosecutors: Sources
-
Now Playing: Actor handcuffed by law enforcement claims he was racially profiled