Transcript for State Department warns against travel to China

We turn out to the breaking news overnight about that potentially deadly virus spreading in China. The US State Department has issued a new advisory warning Americans not to travel to China because of the corona virus. And this comes as the first human to human case is confirmed here in the US. This morning a prediction about the corona virus is coming true. This second case did not travel to China doctors in Chicago now confirming the nation's sixth case of corona virus. But this is the first person to person transmission we do not have sign of spread in the general public at this time officials say the man is married to a Chicago woman who was already diagnosed. He was placed in isolation Tuesday the same day he develops symptoms but unlike his wife and the other Americans infected he had not been to China. Public health officials are investigating locations. Where this second patient has visited in the last two weeks and any close contacts who were possibly exposed. S health officials declared a global emergency Thursday who has the scene outside pharmacies across Asia. We're stores are running out of face masks. China is now reporting nearly 101000 cases of the virus more than 200 people have now died. Hundreds of Americans are still stock in the Chinese city where the outbreak began including Priscilla Dickey and her daughter. It named unity guilty. Here. It cap cure I affiliated. The US State Department has now raised its China travel advisory to a level four do not travel its highest level. The union representing pilots at American Airlines is suing the company to stop flights to China. Where pilots at delta and united are being allowed to reach fused flights without pay. A top White House advisor says it's up to the airlines whether to suspend service where they've been out voluntary basis I think our view. With which is the same view as the airlines. If it's not absolutely essential don't comply. That's our basic. Other airlines have stopped giving passengers' pillows blink it's in magazines in hopes of reducing the risk. I guess authorities are scheduling another flight to Hong China as early as Monday to evacuate Americans. Nearly 200 people who returned this week are still under quarantine. At a California military base.

