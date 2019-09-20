Transcript for State dinner preview

President trump in the First Lady are rolling out the red carpet honoring Australia's prime minister Scott Morrison with an official visit and state dinner at the White House. It's only the second time the times have pulled out all the stops for a visiting world leader. Last year French president Emanuel Mac Kron was a guest of honor for the Trump's first state dinner. Today's events are designed to showcase the close friendship between the US and Australia he didn't do very well. The festivities will kick off in the morning with an elaborate welcome ceremony nearly 500 members of the military will be on the South Lawn for a formal review of the troops that day will conclude with a night of glitz and glamour. The lavish state dinner set to take place under the stars in the Rose Garden. The tables set with fine China and completed with bouquets of yellow roses and candlelight. On the menu a blended foods meant to highlight the diverse culinary cultures in both countries. Ravioli in Dover sole to start. And for dessert a classic American lady apple tart. President trump will play the role of host today. But the prime minister has also invited him to make a visit down under for a golf tournament later this year. No word yet on whether or not he'll make that trip but for a golf loving president guys it's a pretty tempting invitation. I'm sure it is Jordan Helsinki summit hate great to have you appear we having you reporting on all types the White House things in DC but we got to appear in New York when the same thing you are. I have seen about definitely a good thing did you order appreciate it.

