Transcript for State of the Union Tuesday tonight

Now to Washington in closing arguments in the impeachment trial. A closely watched Republican senator has now revealed how she will vote it comes as president trump. Prepares for tonight's State of the Union Address with many wondering how he will address the impeachment trial. ABC's Andrew damn bird has the latest from Capitol Hill Andrew good morning. Hey good morning guys in the Democrats just don't have the votes to convict a president but interestingly enough there's a growing number of Republican senators who say. The president's actions were wrong but still don't rise to the level of impeachment. It's a fight to the finish but heading towards a Democrat defeat. In the senate impeachment trial of president trump. Both sides delivering closing arguments Monday ahead of an expected acquittal no GOP senator indicating they would vote for Trump's removal from office including moderate Republicans like Alaska's Lisa Murkowski. I cannot vote to convict. The constitution. Provides for impeachment. But does not demand hit in all instances. With the result all but sealed the Democrats instead urging their Republican counterparts to view the trial through the lens of history. Lead house impeachment manager Adam Schiff. You can't trust this president to do the right thing not for one minute. Not for one election not for the sake of our country. Trump's defense meanwhile arguing the impeachment process was part of sin and claim the close call to introduce new witnesses and documents in the trial would not have changed a thing these articles fail on their face as they do not meet the constitutional standard for impeachable offenses. No about a testimony. Could change that back. Still while Republicans get set to acquit the president a growing number disagree with his actions insisting the president's efforts to pressure Ukraine to investigate Joseph Biden. Was not right. I think he shouldn't have done think it was wrong. Closing arguments resume today it again expect both sides to focus on how they want this trial to be remembered of course that final vote. Happening tomorrow Kenneth Elizabeth.

