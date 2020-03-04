Transcript for Many states bracing for increases in coronavirus cases

New York is no doubt the epicenter of Kobe in nineteen in the US but is each day pass is a new reality. More hot spots he merging. What changes that curt is a new Detroit. A new Chicago. I knew in New Orleans. I knew collar rod we're watching very carefully because we see that you can go from nests to this very quickly. Why the spikes it comes down to who was still moving around in recent days. This New York Times map shows the country color coded by who was allowed to travel just last week. Those gray areas are places where stay at home orders were already in place but those areas of Randy. Business as usual from state officials late to restrict travel. Georgette finally issued its stay at home order Wednesday the governor making this shocking statement yesterday. Well we've been telling people from directives from the CDC. For weeks now that if you start film bat stay home. Those individuals could have been in Tibetan people before they ever felt that we didn't know that. Until the last 24 hours. But the CDC warned about at risk months ago. One rural area of Georgia is erupting with cases. Just show you didn't you know you're not safe in rural America smaller businesses and just for the big cities. I noticed for all of the United States. In in Louisiana this sobering chart showing cases soaring to nearly 101000. 42% jump in one day. In the luge a county Florida north east of Orlando. Beaches were still open until last night Florida has reported a 27%. Increase in its death tolling one day. In growing concern in Colorado the governor writing a letter to vice president pent saying the crisis is far worse than he imagined. In saying Colorado's death rate is rising faster than any other state. An expert also closely watching Texas Houston in particular is reporting this I and number patients needing analytics Kenneth. Mona and Kimberly for that report and.

