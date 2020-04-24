Transcript for New struggle as jobless numbers surge

This morning tempers flaring across the country. Again I again and it's. Yours the number of unemployed Americans jumping by another four point four million in the last week. At state struggled to keep up with claims. Applied for unemployment both developments taking a while also. Just me but hope. Since March more than 26 million people have applied for benefits but many states are processed only a fraction of their applications. I am an. I have responsibilities. Here. In Florida more than 90% of people seeking aid are still waiting for their first payment from the State's real eerie. We don't hear angry and out of work applicants are calling hundreds of times each day desperate for some kind of financial help. We have no we have the more we and our money. The house will be in order. This comes as business owners a week new weight from Washington. All I ask me. Yeah me. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wearing a homemade mask in the capital. Wipe down her podium before addressing a nearly empty house chamber before praising the approval of the fourth funding bill for small businesses and we have to be as bipartisan as we can possibly be what the relief bill not without controversy. This is it Adam speaker enough no more half past legislating no more picking winners and losers. The treasury is now beginning publicly traded companies from applying for the loans. After some big name chains received tens of millions of dollars from the first relief package there are now giving back the money. And we look at warms. Up kids this economy going. Were a tool called barriers that need help. Not the big board's. Meanwhile many state governments are running up massive debts sit a majority leader Mitch McConnell has suggested that speech in need of a bailout should consider filing for bankruptcy. Minority leader Chuck Schumer responded saying that would put the jobs of police firefighters and teachers at risk.

