Transcript for Student at risk of being arrested for missing Zoom classes

This morning a seventh grader is at risk of being arrested for emit this scene remote classes this our fourth child in this school in out of blue we get a letter. Merrick mass drugs dad explained that when his son missed 330 minute resume classes one day last month. The northern California middle school made the threat are you don't come arrest my son and my homer trying fine me for not getting into. He zoom class on time perfect every day a school administrator sent a letter that listed the three periods Maric missed and explained. When a student is absent without a valid excuse the student is considered truant according to California law. The people may be subject to arrest the principal says the letter stems from new state guidelines that require districts to keep a closer eye on attendance and added. As always the schools have a responsibility to ensure students are engaged and learning California public schools rely on daily attendance numbers for their state and federal funding the master of family hopes to work with lawmakers to change the rules. Obviously we're in a pandemic in governess he's trying to manage a bit of the state California that is the last time. Focusing on arresting twelve real children from missing ninety minutes a school and ten months it's ridiculous. The principal says the family should have received a phone call before the threatening letter. Allowing them to clear his absences but the family says they never received that call.

