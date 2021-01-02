-
Now Playing: Super Bowl countdown kicks off in Florida
-
Now Playing: Super Bowl ad preview
-
Now Playing: Amanda Gorman to perform poem at Super Bowl
-
Now Playing: Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes speak out before facing off in Super Bowl LV
-
Now Playing: First responders are taking advantage of Amazon’s Ring security camera network
-
Now Playing: ‘The Bachelor’ sneak peek: Matt addresses 'culture of bullying' between the women
-
Now Playing: Tom Llamas says goodbye and thank you to ABC News and viewers
-
Now Playing: Kelly Rowland welcomes second child
-
Now Playing: Binge This: Justin Timberlake stars in 'Palmer'
-
Now Playing: Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton gets candid on parenting in lockdown
-
Now Playing: Cicely Tyson's lasting legacy on younger generation
-
Now Playing: Celebrating life of Hollywood icon Cicely Tyson
-
Now Playing: This is the story of Cicely Tyson's life
-
Now Playing: Keegan-Michael Key's wife has huge role in his podcast
-
Now Playing: Justin Bieber rocks out in preparation of his new album
-
Now Playing: Tracee Ellis Ross talks about her hit shows ‘Black-ish’ and ‘Mixed-ish’
-
Now Playing: Carey Mulligan claps back at critic who said she wasn’t ‘hot enough’ for role
-
Now Playing: Miley Cyrus performs on NPR’s ‘Tiny Desk Concerts’