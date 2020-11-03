Transcript for Super Tuesday round 2 results

Overnight Joseph Biden cementing himself with the front runner in the democratic presidential race looks like. We're gonna have another good night. Former vice president surging ahead in the delegate count after voters in six states went to the polls on many Super Tuesday. Including Idaho Mississippi Missouri and the big prize Michigan. With a majority of the votes counted overnight Biden easily winning the state a crushing blow to senator Bernie Sanders who won Michigan in 2016. This campaign is taking off and I believe. We're going to do well from this point off. Biden's delegate count now topping 800 winning in Mississippi winning a Missouri and particularly. A victory in Michigan cuts to the heart of Bernie Sanders campaign that is a devastating blow to Sanders but clearly they'll buy it. Right now. Prohibitive favorite for the nomination the. Corona virus outbreak now forcing changes on the campaign trail there will be new audience that Sunday's debate in Arizona. Both candidates have canceled bits and Ohio tonight. Biden has also call up an event tomorrow in Florida instead. So give a speech on the virus he celebrated his big wins last night in front of campaign staff only. No crowd in the meantime a Biden's confrontation with the auto worker in Detroit picking up millions abused on line. The testy exchange started when the worker claimed Biden would try to confiscate guns. Georgia Tech. I'm taking you away the metal. You do not knowing anything and I did not say yeah that's it I did not there. Fighting has picked up an endorsement from another former rival Andrew Yang but so far. No endorsement from senator Elizabeth wore.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.