Transcript for Supreme Court nominee heads to Capitol Hill

We turn now to the other big story this morning a presidential nominating conservative judge Brett Cavanaugh to the Supreme Court. The announcements already sparked a partisan showdown over abortion rights. His coven out heads to Capitol Hill today. ABC's Stephanie Roberts has more on his track record both on and off the bench morning Stephanie. Hey Maggie good morning after more than a week of buildup the closely guarded secret is out the president has announced a Supreme Court justice nominee. Who may face an uphill battle as he tries to get confirmed. President twelve and a prime time television event at the White House announced judge what happened now. As his second US Supreme Court justice nominee less than two years into his presidency. Mr. President I am grateful to you. And I'm humbled by your confidence in me. Kavanagh a conservative choice serving key positions in the bush White House and the independent counsel on ten starts team investigating Bill Clinton. Later having second thoughts about whether president should be subjected to prosecution. And investigations. A stance that could be a big deal if the Supreme Court ever has to rule on any actions resulting from the Russian investigation. What am major questions still lingers the future of Roe vs. Wade. Legalized abortion. Kavanagh highlighting the achievements of the women in his life. While also trying to clear up any misconceptions. About what he made due to current law. A judge must interpret statutes as written. And a judge must interpret the constitution as written. Informed by history. And tradition. And precedent. Activists protested his nomination on the court steps. Democratic senators also bear. And Eddie was going to do. He waited went smoothly and it's a this is it about her and I. Can't let reproductive freedom. Cavanaugh said last night he'd meet with senators today already trying to win over lawmakers ahead of his confirmation hearings which are bound to be a battle between Republicans and Democrats. That he can this back over to you. Hard rarity seed playing out there at the courts thanks a certain you promised.

