Transcript for Supreme Court rejects Republican election challenge

A major development president comes first to overturn the election the Supreme Court has weighed and and now authorities in Texas are a leading a new case. ABC's Alex for Shea is in Washington with the latest Alex good morning. Good morning Kenneth its oldest state of Texas is now suing for other states. Hoping to block their votes in the electoral college and it comes as the Supreme Court dealt a crushing blow to the president. This morning a possible fatal blow to president trumps efforts to overturn the election. The Supreme Court has denied a request from Pennsylvania Republicans. Who argued that millions of votes in the state have been unconstitutionally. Cast by mail the court dismissed the case without hearing it. A one sentence order from the Supreme Court rejecting that entire case no reasoning doesn't know get out a year there's no doubt that this is a clear message. From the Supreme Court that they want no part. Of this campaign and the courts to overturn the election. But another lawsuit is now headed to the court the attorney general Texas is suing Pennsylvania Michigan and Georgia in Wisconsin. Claiming to changes those states made to their voting procedures during the pandemic or unlawful legal experts are dismissing the case. We don't like people messing with Texas that other states are not I don't like having Tex is best what fab in the states are responsible for running. The ways in which boats up and in each of their jurisdictions. In the meantime a recent survey by the Washington Post finds about 88% of congress or 220 lawmakers. Would not say who won the presidential election. That includes the two Republican cinders in Georgia facing a runoff election next month. Overnight senators Kelly left Larry David produced saying. They fully support president trust legal recourse is in the lawsuit filed by the Texas attorney general the Republican lieutenant governor of Georgia is now warning are profound consequences. For Republicans who refused to accepted Joseph Biden won. Long term I'm really concerned that this hurts the brand and we'll get there we'll have played at times it kind of digesting and learn from. From some things we did really well the last four years and certainly some things that we can do better. I'll start what I think we can communicate to America better than 280 characters on Twitter. Now one other development Arizona's Supreme Court is upholding a lower court's decision dismissing an election fraud case in that states can it. Our Alex thank you.

