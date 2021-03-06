Transcript for Surge of cyberattacks in US

The lists of known cyber attacks threatening to impact American life is growing. Officials saying hackers linked to the Chinese Government. Try to exploit security flaws within the transit system. Including the city's subways and buses. Proving another country's infrastructure in case they wanted to shoot at some point and if they felt they needed your. Flip the switch. Deactivate the decommissioned are our system cause disruption. In Massachusetts who. The ferry system that connect Cape Cod to Martha's Vineyard and Nantucket also confirming it's the victim of a cyber attack the ferry operator says it's working with federal authorities to find the origin of the hack it's now asking writers to use cash because its credit card systems limited. But old systems which she had to do you know card readers. And now we think this all coming as the FBI blames a cyber criminal group based in rush set of hacking into the world's largest meat supplier. GBS says it's on scheduled to resume production at all of its American planes today but the day long shutdown could cause meat prices declined similar to how another hack from a Russian BZ group affected US gas supplies and prices last month. There's a lot of speculation as to what's the motivation behind this ration packs. Clearly one of those motivations is to show the United States that the Russians and their proxy groups are capable of doing these things. According to the cyber security firm black fog. Doubling since 2015. ABC's Mary Bruce asking president Biden if you take action against Russia ahead of his meeting with President Putin later this month. Mr. President we retaliate against Russia for this latest ransom where attack. Do you thank goodness testing you. The White House has not blamed the Kremlin directly how what Brady has suggested that Russia is harboring cyber criminals Mona they think you.

