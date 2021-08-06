Transcript for Suspects in road rage killing due in court Tuesday

The boyfriend girlfriend arrested him road rage killing of a six year old boy in California are due in court today authorities are revealing. New details about how police were able to track down the couple. Following a two week long manhunt. This morning a memorial site for eight in Lagos is growing as more people place flowers and Teddy bears on a freeway overpass in Orange, California. Where police say the six year old was killed in a road rage shooting. This is very quiet communities so we would never be that would pop thing. Aliens mom was taking into kindergarten when she says a car tried to cut her off. A passenger in other car allegedly fired a gun the bullet then traveling through the trunk hitting eighty and in the backseat. Murder charges are expected to be announced today against 24 year old Marcus Anthony ariz and 23 year old Nguyen leak both the rested after a two week manhunt. There are few words to describe the feeling produced by the despicable actions. Of that day. Authorities say they've recovered the gun that killed eight in and they believe a Reese fired the weapon. Investigators are now combing through his social media counts including this video of him firing rifles and handguns. And this morning new details on what is likely another key piece of evidence the suspect's car but what are you eighteen Volkswagen Golf is reportedly registered to lease parents district attorney Todd Spitzer says the car was captured on multiple highway cameras of the day of the shooting and to make and model of the vehicle along with public interest in the case. Helped police make the Iraq. This particular goal VW. His is somewhat rare here and there is about a 140. Of those specific vehicles registered. In the greater Southern California area so we had a finite universe but we didn't have a good place. According to Spitzer half a million dollar reward. Could be given out if there's a conviction indicates. That many will be divided and any number of ways to the individuals responsible. That led us to the arrest and conviction of these individuals. The DA goes on to say that the suspects took steps to hide their identities after the shooting. He did not elaborate he says the suspect's car meanwhile was found at the home of the shooters grandmother.

