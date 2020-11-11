Transcript for Tayshia Adams takes over ‘The Bachelorette’

Any time starting with the new. Bachelorette. Yes so now that Claire has found her man. Paycheck Adams is a new star the shell fire here were the -- the last night's episode is urging singer restaurant analyst Jack she handed. Jack good to see you my friend were in the same building at the same time. We are indeed in the same building in the same time I have my mask here so it's all good not to worry Janet thanks very much aerial welcome back it was great. To see case shifts starter journey to find love last night the guys. Were very glad she was there as well. And so once again. Or roll that beautiful bachelorette butch. Thankfully. Two pages on the scene. Oh my goodness he's that guy is are impressed. Today she's in scenes address. Yeah our own minds is whoa whoa whoa what's this. New limousine in the driveway. For news huge joined the party Spencer Montel. Peter no. Spencer makes an immediate impression he's definitely. A guy violated. Go out. Well it's look at that trash bin stirred gets the first impression rose. Acacia in a quiet moment I really hope she doesn't get in her head I was starting to get a little and my hat head. She should emerges from her own head before she Asia's splash all spectacular. Group date. Not afraid to be aggressive and things get a little rough. Welcome Spencer takes one off the mouth later that night at the cocktail party. I feel like I need you I mean to you know I got you easy gets the group gate road. Jason just can't get over Claire. Two action news Allen. Confrontations first one on one date Brendan is trying his best how rebuts sheik Salem. Later that night Brandon gets the rose. Fireworks. And Claire and dale need another fifteen minutes. You guys communicating before that first night and 100% now and hopefully that's the end of that and the kids count kids count the kiss camps. I've said. By a. Dissertation is off to a solid start on the kids count as I said hopefully. That's the end of hearing from Claire that would make the show better. For those counting any we're back up to nineteen guy is so involved in this whole thing so. There's a long way to go Brady added more guys than. That's where there were four guys to dub tonight we're one guy get out of their mid we will start to thin the herd. A little bit next week speaking of next week that's when the analyst world. Make a prediction. Four cases final rose by will add my thanks publicly to the nation's veterans. Thank you for your service on that note analysts out. I can't say I am. I'm happy for Claire she found her man as he did hang on Claire we cannot hit a group of.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.