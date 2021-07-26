Transcript for Team USA's medal count on the rise

Call it. A gold rush team USA racking up major wanes in Tokyo Caleb Tressel leading the Americans to gold in the men's four by 100 relay in swimming first thing this morning and twenty year old will saner picking up a gold in the men's ten meter air rifle. His score setting a new Olympic record. And history Major League key for becoming the first American woman to win any Olympic Medal in individual foil getting the goals nonetheless an eighteen year old honest does he is Zoellick it's. The first American woman going gold in Taekwondo. Meanwhile back in the Baltic mile deck he's scoring a silver medal in the women's 400 meter freestyle as the US medal count climbs. A change in protocol coming this morning to the podium. After full completion of the National Anthem the athletes are invited by a visual sign to take off their masks for a photo op. For a maximum of thirty seconds the Olympic Committee hoping to capture athletes quote. Faces an emotions during a unique moment in their sporting career. As well as to celebrate the achievements of all the medalists together and while there are next to no spectators allowed there in Tokyo. First Lady doctor Jill Biden attending several effects proving to be quite that good luck charm for teen USA. Real intrigued Escobar did any of you watching it. It's pretty incredible league lead up were up against France and we won. And for the first time since 2004. The senior cocoa topped with Ford. The US men's basketball team lost a game. To France that would stings just wee bit and the US women's gymnastics team stumbling in the qualifiers allowing Russia's team to take the lead. It's not vital stumbling completely off the mad at one point but still finishing with the highest score for the individual all around living up to that. Goat a motif that now shows up on Twitter what you hatch tag Ernie you guys. USA. USA. Rose to go to the medal count to lower addict might as well the United States and China pulling ahead of all the others it was very much expected. And pick up about was born in 2000 why are at bat well it's perfect.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.