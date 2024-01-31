Tech executives testify on Capitol Hill today

Lawmakers are pushing for new rules to protect kids online amid growing concerns about child porn, sex-trafficking and drug sales. ABC News’ Lionel Moise has a preview.

January 31, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live