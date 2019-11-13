Transcript for Teen gets double lung transplant

On out to the teenager in Michigan who needed a new lungs because of damage caused by taping. He's now recovering in the hospital after suffering what doctors described as a lung damage so bad he was facing certain death. This morning a teenager in Detroit is recovering from a double lung transplant and doctors say bleeping is to blame this young patient would have died there is no doubt. About it his family says he was an otherwise healthy school athlete who was suddenly admitted to the hospital with pneumonia like symptoms then. Put on life support. The lungs themselves became extremely heavy and thick with scar. And Diller like god hearted rather if you will that would door knocked impossible anymore doc. Or say he was days from debt before the procedure the first known double lung transplant and of aping patient. The teenager requests a doctor show pictures of his damaged lungs to the public as a warning to others. The white spots indicates guard and inflamed tissue. There is rising and number. School students who are using cigarettes and deep in the statistics are certainly scary. Just last week the CDC announced vitamin. In their investigation into more than 2000. Cases of severe beeping related illnesses and at least forty deaths. But no single device or ingredient is responsible for all the cases. Many patients say they used black market bake products that contain marijuana Psycho active ingredient TH seat. The hospital where the lung transplant was completed would not disclose what type of products the patient used. But his doctors say the severity of his condition should send a clear message this is an evil that I haven't taste before I expect him hopefully to be an advocate. To stop this madness. Doctors say the teen is now recovering well from the transplant.

