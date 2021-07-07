Transcript for Teen shark attack survivor vows to swim 301 days this year

A teenager nearly killed by a shark is showing his toughness and determination. He's using his ordeal to help others overcome their fears here's ABC's making to breezy and this morning a lesson of resilience from a boy who survived being mauled by a three flights are. Lifeguard who came his leg. Yeah I can see your lungs like her your back. Sixteen year old keen Hayes now vowing to swim in the same ocean where he nearly died for 300 in one days this year and number he chosen at random the one he hopes to exceed. I think we're on day one suddenly. In twenty team he's was attacked by a great white in San Diego while lobster diving with a friend. He struggled to swim to a nearby kayak and was airlifted to the hospital. The attack so severe he needed several surgeries and about 1000. Stitches. A few weeks after the attack that then thirteen year old described his ordeal on Good Morning America. They come out and I'm asking them from all confused and I look over my wet suit is off ripped up. And by a stern to go into the water. Now three years later Hayes is helping people get over their fears volunteering to help in PT's. Alongside another shark attack survivor Bethany Hamilton. It's very act can't describe this is so much fun it feels good to you know to help them. But while he's able to see clos united near daily basis his mom is still emotional. Having been down to that each head. It's not written you know panels hospital scared. While he says faced remarkable challenges he remains hopeful and grateful. Doctors and the physical therapists you know all of them like they put in a lot of work to get. Even just like walked down and carried aboard with my arm and stuff so I'm very thankful. The third anniversary of shark attack this September he plans to sir that some people who see light. In victory. Megan thank you.

