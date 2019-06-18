Transcript for Teenager who survived shark attack speaks out

An update to the ABC news exclusive with the teenager who survived a shark attack this month page winter lost a leg and fingers in the attack up North Carolina she sat down with our Robin Roberts to discuss her injuries and the moment her dad came to the rescue. I was aware from the beginning nothing's gonna keep this in the peppery and. Page winters injuries are still visible the seventeen year old now has cast on both hands. After losing two fingers and what remains of her left leg is banned it. I like a dog make a row. And grabbed an aunt the aunt Edna broke and they decide on the pavement but their whole body you know that's what it hats what was happening to me for a minute public. Oh okay cool. Page tells ABC's Robin Roberts in an exclusive interview credit first she thought a family member was playing a joke by grabbing her leg and pulling her underwater. But she quickly realized it was a shark as she desperately try to point his jaw open you never lost consciousness what kind of pain Greenland paying my body into shock. So I couldn't really feel anything I just knew what that page says she yelled to her father Charlie who's a firefighter paramedic. He jumped into the water and punched the shark freeing her. Yet met somebody in the squared up with a chart. Me and page is one of three people to be attacked by a shark or withdrawn its coast this month the number of attacks across the country this year is already at ninety which is the average number of the United States sees each year some experts say warmer waters are bringing sharks closer to the shore others point to the larger number of people flocking to the coast asked for page she's not leading the shark attack break her spirit. I'm still. Eighty. Just. Little bit. Much more of this interview later on Good Morning America she tells Robin how she's turning what happened into a teachable moment plus or her dad said after fighting off that shark.

