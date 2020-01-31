Transcript for Teen’s urgent warning on vaping

We turn out to the teenager in Michigan who nearly lost his life to of the pet he's speaking out after becoming the first person to need a double lung transplant because of others not to make the same mistake he did. This morning a teenager Michigan is learning how to breathe began. After an emergency double lung transplant believed to be the first such surgery as a result of BP I want to make the Mossad of and nation no one else nexus amnesty excited Deo a man with a healthy high school athlete who leapt to sell and dreamed of becoming a navy seal. The seventy year old says he started -- been in December 2018. He tells good morning America's Paula pharos he didn't own his own bake pan. So we didn't beat this much is this friends this weekend's maybe a few times during the day by. Like at lunchtime house of people on it. I don't panic hitting him once and then getting back to them. But an early September 2019 Daniel started feeling sick and his health quickly deteriorated. So there's a lot of fatigue at a funeral 100 for the next morning. Arm and I had to make. And it has fallen sick I want to DER at that night sect talking and read. More than 2700 people have been hospitalized through sixty have died due to BP related illnesses and the US. All experts stores sure on the cause of the illness says they have been linked to TH seek the active ingredient in marijuana. And it chemical or some. Daly missed a beeping bu TH C in nicotine doctors placed him on life support from most of its forty days in the hospital and gave him only a 10% chance of living. Before the double lung transplant. Daniel says while he's grateful to be a life his new wife will be forever. Older I got to take over twenty medications that day perhaps a lot of restrictions on when I can eat. Com I have to Wear a mask in public for at least a year I can travel for a year. And Daniel's doctors also speaking out about the condition. That his lungs were and more from him coming up later on she and they.

