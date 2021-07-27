Transcript for Tennis star’s stunning loss at Tokyo Olympics

Good news on the covet front there are no new cases reported today among US Olympic delegates which means that all of our attention can be on the games and the metals that teen USA continues to rack up. But first some shocking upsets overnight. A stunning upset in Tokyo this morning. Naomi Osaka is out of the summer games just days after lighting the torch herself Osaka losing in a shocking third round defeat. To world number 42 ranked Marquette a budget Silva from the Czech Republic and the surprises keep coming. Despite there being only one Olympic sized swimming pool in all of Alaska seventeen year old Alaska native Lydia Jacoby. To swim or wade it would upset in Tokyo picking up the gold medal in the women's 100 meter breaststroke. The first from that state ever medal in swimming. Earning her the nickname the Alaska in assessing. USA teammate Lillie king had been undefeated in the event since Tony fifteen. And it's the current world record holder Lily getting bronze this morning helping team USA poll. The medal count. And as the typhoon sweeps over Tokyo. Surfing is under way in the swells off the coast this morning the storm expected to bring strong winds and nearly six inches of rain. Surfing finals scheduled for later today when they're permitting. And the German women's gymnastics team sporting these full body unit towards instead of the usual bikini cut version Durbin Jim it's Elizabeth sites saying. We wanted to show that every woman every body should decide what to Wear. And slightly you get tough with tofu becoming the first athlete in nearly a century. To compete in three consecutive Olympic Games Taekwondo in the summer games in cross country skiing in the winter. And after finishing out of first place for the first time since the 2010 world championships. The US women's gymnastics team is looking to shake off a shaky performance. In the qualifiers they start but quickly hopefully this morning and their attempt to keep teen USA gymnastics dynasty go. Answer it will thank you.

