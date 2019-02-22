Transcript for Tension on the Venezuela border

The chaos in Venice where where the opposition leader. Has organized the first attempt to bring much needed humanitarian aid into the country the military has been walking truckloads of food and medicine setting the stage for a dramatic showdown ABC's bread milk he has more. And that's right you might think the power struggle is playing out in the capital but the real tension in Venezuela will be at the border tomorrow where food and supplies are just sitting there. Seat Nicholas majora has said we don't want American aid we've got enough from Russia and Cuba. But opposition leader won quite go he's asked volunteers to go across that border. And get food and medicine practically daring Majerus troops to shoot them. ABC's chief national correspondent Tommy honest is in Venezuela right now and he says people all over the country are worried about potential violence it's what a pos. Scenarios right we just don't know there have been times in the past Rubin is willing women dressed in white have crossed over to bring in humanitarian aid would situations like this have happened before eats never happened to this level where the world is watching. You gotta remember there are groups its call it a goal of the you'll essentially groups of impoverished neighborhoods that would do row. Has allegedly or to make sure he has the military support but he also support of some of the people. Here essentially a militia police pull these people to get ready so we don't know what's gonna happen. Out later today the billionaire Richard Branson wants to hold sort of live aid concert right near the border of Venezuela and Colombia on Monday. Vice president Mike Pence we'll stop by that border town as well we'll have a lot more on the latest in Venezuela on start here later this morning. Listen on apple podcasts we favorite podcasting app today Kenneth Starr thanks to Brad.

