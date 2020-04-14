Transcript for Tension at the White House briefing

This morning president trop lashing out at its critics I don't mind being criticized. But not when they're wrong. During a combative briefing on crime a virus the president defended his response from the pandemic complete a campaign style video during the news conference so the press. Has not treated. These incredible people who've done such a great yet they have been treated fairly president from says the video was produced quite White House staff. Which immediately got the attention of the former head of the Office of Government Ethics. Who tweeted it's our tax dollars and the presidential mansion we own are now being used to broadcast campaign ads. Doctor Anthony felt she'd been clarified an answer he gave during a Sunday interview. When he said more lives could have been saved if the US had made earlier efforts to contain the virus. The nature of the hypothetical question. Was if in fact. We had mitigated early could lives have been saved. And the answer to my question was as they always do and I'm doing right now perfectly honestly say. Yes I mean obviously the first and only time that doctor Burks a nine. When Ian informally made a recommendation. To the president the president listened to the recommendation. County making Matt clarification Monday after president from re tweet at a post Sunday night. That call for county to be fired. This in the world we live in. You're gonna see things like that all the time. I think that was as a result of answer to a question. That I was given by. A reporter which was a valid question it was a hypothetical question. Somebody didn't like the way IE incident so they asked K get fired found she that's that's it that's the world we live and I accept it doesn't bother me. Doctor felt she went on to say a lack of information early in the crisis. Prevented him from knowing how the virus spreads president trop also highlighted his decision to restrict travel from China and Lee January but he was then pressed on what the administration did in February to prepare. A month during which the president is accused of downplaying the threat. What do you do when you have no case and a whole United States. When you aren't she has me you reported at zero cases zero deaths on January 17. You I'm sitting here you know. Yeah 1 January 30. A lot. While a lot and in fact we'll give you a list what we did in fact part of who was up there we did allies and a you know your fake you know that your whole network to what you covered his. As for reopening the economy the president declared he has total authority when it comes to how and went to ease up on social distancing. When somebody's the president of the United States. The authority is total and that so it's going to be. But according to constitutional experts trump is wrong. The president can issue guidelines but the authority to close businesses during a public health crisis is reserved to the states not the federal government. He said when someone is president of the United States and their authority is total. Does not true food. You know I. We're going to write up papers on this it's not going to be necessary because the governor's natus one way or the other. Governor everything you have the authority to decide when their state I have it doesn't look. You do not know why because I don't have to go ahead. And out. The governor of New York is teaming up with six other states to develop a plan to reopen the East Coast similar to a plan on the West Coast he disagrees for Trump's assessment. We don't have with me. We have elected. In Michigan critics are planning a rally tomorrow to protest the governor stay at home order meanwhile in Europe some countries are now trying to east their law balance. But France and the UK are keeping there some place.

