Tensions rise at U.S.-Mexico border

Hundreds more American troops are headed to the southern border after Sunday's violent confrontation with asylum seekers. ABC News' Lana Zak reports.
2:26 | 11/27/18

Tensions rise at U.S.-Mexico border

