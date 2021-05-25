Transcript for Texas lawmakers pass bill allowing unlicensed handguns

At a Texas where controversial bill to use gun restrictions is set to become lawn supporters say it's all about safety critics say it's a big mistake. This morning people in Texas are one step closer to enjoying looser restrictions on guns. State lawmakers passing a bill Monday allowing eligible people to carry a handgun openly or concealed without getting a licensed or without any training. The governor now expected to sign the bill which also includes stiffer penalties for felons caught illegally carrying guns. This bill is about. Common law abiding citizens. Being able to carry commonly owned handguns. In common public places. Emotional opposition came from state representative Joseph moody who represents El Paso where a gunman killed 23 people at a Wal-Mart in two when he nineteen. One day. The tragedy will come here community because he failed. To be responsible. To the members of our communities across the state. I prayed that it doesn't. But it is. Right now to get a gun license in Texas need to sit through training class that cost a hundred dollars and pass a shooting test. And a written test gun instructor Johnny price has been licensing people across Texas since 2008. He says the training which is no longer being required is crucial for safety. Civilians and Harry Hamlin and there proper weighting and so that they don't need her hurt somebody else acts. Some police officials are also critical of the bill saying you'll make their jobs more difficult. You have training DC PR. So if you're at you know how a license the sale life you need a license to. The bill does not prevent businesses from banning guns on their property and federal background checks for some gun purchases but still remain in place.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.