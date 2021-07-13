Transcript for Texas voting bill in limbo

The battle over new voting restrictions in Texas has taken a dramatic turn with Democrats fleeing the state. In protest now they've arrived in Washington task federal lawmakers to intervene. Overnight Texas State lawmakers fleeing the state arriving in the nation's capital hey yeah. With no return flight plans breaks our heart that we have to do. But we do it. Because we are in a fight. The save our democracy. In leaving the state Democrats are denying Republicans the required number of lawmakers needed at this state house to conduct business. It's a last resort to block one of the most restrictive new voting bills in the country. The bill would ban 24 hour polling locations and to rise through voting which of increased turnout among minorities. Prohibit election officials from sending absentee ballot applications to people who haven't requested them and give partisan poll watchers greater access to polling sites present. Long as it takes to kill this legislation. Within that is a few days or whether that's a hundred did for the remainder of the special session. Under that's up to that's up with the Republicans Republicans insist the changes are necessary to crack down on voter fraud which they say is on the rise he looked. Chase usually investigated by the auction current general. Boulder crawl or order illegalities. Those commerce several the last 68 years you get spiders. Not a are steady increase its its eight. A shocking end his disturbing trend. The Republican governor once the Democrats who fled the state are rested as soon as they come back in this that it taxes there will be arrested they would be cabin inside the Texas Capitol until they get the job done it's unclear when they can be arrested Texas state house rules say there are missing members quote for whom no sufficient excuses made the present members can vote for the apps and law members. To quote be sent for and arrested where ever they be found but it's unclear what authority Texas State officials would hound to arrest lawmakers outside the state. And those Democrats traveled to Washington to pressure federal lawmakers to pass voting rights legislation. President Biden will speak about voting rights during an event today in Philadelphia.

