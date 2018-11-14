Transcript for Texas woman on life support after nose job

For want Texas woman. A simple nose job has turned into a fight for her life her family now sharing their nightmare after they say a problem with the anesthesia let this 36 year old. With irreversible brain damage. This morning a Texas woman on life support after a routine surgery went horribly wrong if told to Scott's she suffered severe. Brain damaged when 36 year old Laura Havilland decided to have a simple rhino classy procedure she opted to drive twenty minutes south into Mexico to save some money. The price of course he know it comparing. Those prices to the ones in the US I mean it was less than 13 of it. At a low arrived at the clinic and went into the operating room as normal doctors telling her fiance to come back in four hours. But have allowed never got the surgery and her fiance says doctors refused to let him see her. I was really concerned. And I got upset they wouldn't let me see you learn. After hours of waiting the awful truth was finally revealed. They injected anesthesia -- spying at the clinic and instead of it flowing down her body went to her brain. Which cause severe swelling. Doctors say the anesthesia used in the surgery did not work as intended abelow going into cardiac arrest leaving her with severe brain damage. And little hope of recovery were. We're just shocked in nom and don't want to believe it's true she will never be or Laura again her family now faced with a terrible decision. We stokes. That you know she still had a lot of fight in Hearn. As a family we need to decide whether we want to remove her from life support. Something they never thought they'd be thinking about. For sure especially just after a nose operation that she went and foresees they'd say that she's. Open her eyes and started moving her hands but doctors say they doubt that she can actually see that.

