Transcript for Text messages released in impeachment probe

Good Friday morning everyone thank you for joining us we begin with several developments from the impeachment battle in Washington we're learning more about the text messages provided to congress by the former US envoy to Ukraine those messages could be crucial evidence in the impeachment investigation also this morning more Republicans are coming to the president's side defending his actions. Just hours after he recently called on China to investigate Joseph Biden ABC Serena marshals following all the new details Serena good morning. Covered today good morning to vote that he knew it now overnight more of those text messages that were released in congress have been made public in some of them seem to end client. A meeting between the two world leaders was predicated on an investigation of Joseph Biden. A new requests coming from the president's. Giant. It started an investigation if side. Boldly urging China to investigate Joseph Biden and his family even as he faces possible impeachment for asking Ukraine to do the same thing. And days before Beijing officials of driving the US to resume trade talks. Joseph Biden's son hunter has had business dealings in both China and Ukraine while as father was vice president but in both cases there has been no evidence of any wrongdoing. This as the president's former envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker testified on Capitol Hill for more than ten hours behind closed doors. Handing over damning text messages could go back months including one with a top aide to Ukraine's president. That happened in the hours before president trump spoke with the leader. Any exchange of Volcker emphasizes a meeting is predicated on an investigation. Writing assuming presidency convinces trump he will investigate. Get to the bottom of what happened in two dozen sixteen we will nailed on a date for a visit to Washington. A few weeks later State Department officials drafted a statement for Ukraine's leader that would have committed him to investigations of president comes rivals. The statement was never released but days later the president's trip to Poland where he would've met with Ukraine's presidential and ski canceled. At this point to the top American diplomat in Ukraine Bill Taylor texted desk asking. Are we now saying that security assistance and White House meeting are preconditions on investigations. The response coming from the US ambassador to the European Union Gordon's on land he responded to call me. One week later Taylor expressing outrage writing I think it's crazy to withhold security assistance for help with a political campaign. Some under applies. I believe you were incorrect about president comes intentions the president has been crystal clear no quid pro quo of any kind. Does sign lender then adding I suggest we stop the back and forth by taxed. Republican lawmakers on Capitol Hill argue those text messages showed no evidence of a quid pro quo even as they had trouble defending the president's latest task of trying to. Coverage and I all right three a figure for joining us.

