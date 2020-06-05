Transcript for Thanking an essential worker

I would guess conservatively we've had a couple thousand people ask her address this morning the Internet giving one small act of kindness the overnight first class treatment Emerson Weber an eleven year old with an affinity for writing letters. Telling her pen pals about her younger brother Fain her love for Taylor Swift and decking out her envelopes with magic marker. I don't think it shows are much more personal side of things can always including a Joker to you in her notes what then. Our baby T guess up late for Halloween at a little months. After sending so many letters to everyone else am writing a note to the guy who takes such good care of them every day. Her mailman Doug on Twitter m.s dad huge telling the story. Am wrote well I wanted to thank you for taking my letters and delivering them you are very important to me. I'm make people happy with my letters but you do too there's some there aren't people CU and and appreciate your expressed gratitude. This so rewarding Doug sharing that letter with his boss who shared with her bosses at the US Postal Service. Now Emerson is receiving dozens of letters from grateful post office workers but -- debt Hughes saying it's about more than those letters in the envelopes. It's the small. It's not just about Emerson it's about all of our ability to you. How hot the ripples and so we shared and had no idea whatsoever who would come of these last days. Stamps envelopes notes and thousands of requests for the Webber's address. As for Adam if anybody was to write you a letter Emerson which. They it's the same. But for now M and her dad and the rest of us will continue to celebrate these everyday heroes. We need to be together we need to be connected need to be loved and and it all came in the form of a letter to mail care. Anderson hopes to be the president of the US one day she has my vote and she's well on her way to replying to each of those USPS workers who have sent her a letter. She says she hopes people are inspired by the connection she's made. I am dying she says that I hope Taylor Swift writes a letter in you said same but I know you laugh. For your very serious. He has more than a letter he was a phone calls for tickets backstage passes all of it. I'm new album Taylor holiday.

