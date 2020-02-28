-
Now Playing: These babies dressed as grasshoppers are hopping into the leap year
-
Now Playing: How did leap years become a thing?
-
Now Playing: Changing the face of fashion
-
Now Playing: Things you probably didn’t know about leap day
-
Now Playing: Unstoppable kitten born without hip sockets is pure inspiration
-
Now Playing: SSK’s budget-friendly wedding tips
-
Now Playing: This mom created toys to teach black history
-
Now Playing: This dog loves eating snowballs
-
Now Playing: 'Ash and dash'
-
Now Playing: Taking a leap to pursue your dream job
-
Now Playing: This 11-year-old opened a thrift shop to help low-income families
-
Now Playing: Mom has 'first dance' with toddler son facing life-threatening medical condition
-
Now Playing: Little boys crack themselves up trying to make fish faces
-
Now Playing: This kitty loves a good massage
-
Now Playing: Texas girl has perfect reaction to her first snowfall
-
Now Playing: SSK Big Fast TV Wedding: Kiana’s hair and makeup looks
-
Now Playing: How Michael, Sara and Keke ignored the haters
-
Now Playing: Are men who drive fancy cars jerks?
-
Now Playing: Mom uses Ring camera to bust drivers not stopping for school bus