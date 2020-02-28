Transcript for Things you probably didn’t know about leap day

A leap year let's jump writing Sally. Every four years in the Gregorian calendar which is the one we use by the way. The day is added onto the end of February in order to synchronize the calendar year with the solar year. It actually takes the year 365. Point 242 days to orbit the sun. Not the nice round 365 number we're told about. Hence the need for the extra day every four years. Leap day comes with some serious superstitions though this goddess think leap years are bad sheep years. Bad luck for livestock may be. But great for ladies and loved when of the biggest leap day traditions inspiring a Hollywood movie I'm going to don't post. Unscom. Think even more rare than Amy Adams proposing to her man the leap day birthday situation. The odds of being born on February 29. 1461. Pretty unlikely but it happens Joba rule it's a leap day baby it's. As is Tony Robbins. And so is Denise adorn a teacher from Arlington Texas born on February 29 here she is as a baby turning four years old on her first birthday. On Saturday Denise Sobel technically turn fifteen. You can do that math if you must speaking at the visa says she makes her birthday a math problem for the students she teaches. She yet so I. Music and light yet. Even though February Tony ninth only comes around every four years she celebrates her birthday every February 28. At least. On different that's their best art. Generate. This is not actually a nine. Celebrating Urlacher. But at I like that plan. Lots of the big deals for the rest of us even if it's not our birthday if you proposed your significant other with a quiz no sandwich instead of a ring to be entered into a drawing to win freak with those at your wedding. Lot of resentment happening Krispy Kreme lots of deals and steals seven you know I love the most about haven't levered free night but that an extra day black cancer or not.

