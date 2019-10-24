Transcript for Thousands of California residents prepare for more planned power outages

Return out to the critical while fire danger in California for the second time in two weeks hundreds of thousands of people are being affected by planned power outages to prevent wildfires. Today the state is bracing for some of the strongest winds of the season. This morning the black gals are back in California are. A combination of dry and windy weather is leading to critical fire danger across much of the state this new video shows a fire that sparked overnight in Sonoma County. Brad blog alerts for you in the south bay due to strong winds also been toward county area. Today's Santa Ana winds near Los Angeles could hit fifty miles per hour the strongest of the season so far. And now for the second time in two weeks utility companies in the state are taking preemptive action. By cutting off electricity to customers. Trying to aboard a re Peter past disasters like last years fire that destroyed the town of paradise a fire sparked by downed power lines. These new with outages could affect nearly half a million customers in the state. And basically is that business reported from the seven tell us have so hopefully it's not gonna head of this time. A wildfire Pacific policies this week is exactly what so many fear the flames were fueled by dry conditions and strong winds. New infrared video shows the fire continuing to burn for days with hot spots glowing white. The State's largest power company PG and he has apologized saying the precautionary outages are necessary for customers' safety. But many have been critical calling the outages are huge inconvenience. It's round still. It is round two weren't that happy about it we are not looking forward to. You know butter dinner again tonight. And this may not be the end of it PGA need is saying there could be another power shut off. This weekend.

