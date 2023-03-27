Toddler among dozens killed in tornadoes

A tornado outbreak devastated parts of Mississippi and Alabama over the weekend, with one twister cutting an about 59-mile path of destruction. ABC News’ Andrea Fujii reports.

March 27, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live