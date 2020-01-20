Transcript for Tom Steyer launches 4-day bus tour across the Carolinas

Most of the democratic presidential candidates will be shivering for votes in the Iowa tilted K billionaire hedge funder Tom's tires spinning Martin's team. Date in South Carolina. Yes tired displayed it to speak at the king day at the dome celebration in Colombia hoping to woo black voters ahead of the first in the south primary. ABC's Rihanna Stuart has been traveling with this Dyer campaign. At 20/20 candidate gambling down and I nearly two weeks before that Crockett. Thomas Dyer is making his biggest push in the palm meadows date. The presidential hopeful launching a bus tour on MLK weekend. The north and South Carolina. Hoping to woo African American voters. Ahead of the first 2000 primary. Its tires first time back since their recent Fox News poll showed him surging to 15% and South Carolina that's second to consistent front. Front runner and former. President Joseph Biden. The billionaire activist. Spending over eleven million dollars in television campaign and today. They eat more than any other presidential candidate he also topped the list friend largest campaign staff hiring 82 staffers. Only hope of sleeping at night and long enough support. From black. We have more people on the ground about Caroline and me. We've been spending more time physically. The talking about what I do. You know what's gonna change so the life and so exactly how that can change honestly. I don't know do I think it's grassroots effort in South Carolina are incredibly important. And is an effective yes. The bus tour is largely centered around old fashioned retail politics appearing surprised meet and greets attending and a church service. And hosting an intimate in Asian women of color and he's building block for Democrats. I believe if I go to an. We've been backing up. African Americans I'm a different person in Iowa. I have said consistently. And I think the African American. In the moral. Treats for a long time. And I think. The women in that room. Our voters. And that matters. I think they also carry a wait a moral leadership. And that's what I was saying. In my heart of hearts I'm the leave. What they do has a resonance beyond. Local giant says he hopes that grassroots mental jewelry and have to build the diverse coalition needed. Could face president trump in November as the democratic presidential nominee. Michael thank you get the highest my. It's not that I mean I'm no slick time didn't trying to make sure. Who otherwise might not know a little. Bring an historic ABC news. South Carolina. The big banks who are former world news now or. Brent Stewart there and it gets here on the campaign trail they are covering. One of the candidates and what comes desire aren't you heard this but I have some experience for the great state of South Carolina. My. I folks have their say that he is being a lot of money an a lot of ads yes. How much a lot of my pick. But I don't have that the number but not in his books like that.

