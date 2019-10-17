Transcript for Top Democrats walk out of meeting on Syria

Get a president from that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi trading gaps after that explosive meeting at the White House clothes he walked out of the meeting about the crisis in Syria saying the president had a meltdown but the president claims that was the other way around tweeting this photo and calling the speaker. Unhinged. For her Twitter background she's at the president was shaken after so many house Republicans voted to oppose his decision. To banish America's Kurdish allies. ABC's Elizabeth her joins us now with the latest Elizabeth good morning. Today in Kenneth good morning to you vice president Mike Pence has traveled to Turkey hoping to work out a peace deal but yes meanwhile in Washington. We are getting two very different versions of what happened inside that meeting on Syria. President trump standing by his decision pulling US troops out of Syria. Turkey is taking land from Syria. Syria is not happy about it. Let them working that the president also tweeting pictures from a White House meeting on Syria in one tweet writing do you think be like me. Referring to top Democrat who sat stone faced before walking out of that meeting it was insulting. Particularly to the speaker. She kept her cool completely. But he called her third break politician. But I definitely got a car that president wasn't nailed down. Fat Tuesday. Pull OC leader making one of the pictures trump tweeted her new Twitter cover photo in claiming the president was shaken by this earlier vote in the house. I'm this vote. The days are 354. The days are sixteen. House Democrats and Republicans voting overwhelmingly to condemned the president's withdrawal of American forces from northern Syria. A move that clear the way for a planned Turkish assault on Kurdish forces a decision facing mounting backlash even from one of trumped closest allies. Senator Lindsey Graham on CNN he will have American blood on his hands. If he abandoned skirts because prices will come back go Lindsey Graham would like to say in the middle east of the next thousand years. Late Wednesday the White House released this letter president trump wrote to the president of Turkey which read in part. Let's work out a good deal you don't want to be responsible for slaughtering thousands of people and I don't want to be responsible for destroying the Turkish economy and I will. History will look upon you for ever as big gavel it good things don't happen don't be a tough guy don't be a fool. As for that White House meeting on Syria White House officials maintained the president with measured factual and decisive and that speaker Pelosi walking out with baffling. But not surprising. Kenneth that back and forth likely to continue today Elizabeth think you.

