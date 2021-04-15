Transcript for Top expert criticizes call to keep pause on Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Turning to the pandemic a top expert is speaking out criticizing the CDC advisory committee for saying it needs more time to decide whether to un pause the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Meanwhile these 22 states are reporting a significant increase in Colvin related deaths in the last week. ABC speak of moving is here now with more on that faith good morning. Hey good morning to you Monad the CDC panel is essentially saying safety is more important. Then rushing to a decision by some argue that the delay during a pandemic could actually end up doing more harm than good. This morning across the country the Johnson & Johnson corona virus vaccine remains passed away. But temporary upon still in collate the CDC advisory panel deciding vote to recommend lifting it would be premature. I have been a little more robust and our nation. I think we can be much or how or how they talk about. Him the nickname he ended vaccine. The board asking for more data about the six women who developed a rare blood clot disorder list in two weeks after receiving this on. One of them a 45 year old woman from Virginia has died officials say some of the women have preexisting conditions but none known to cause blood clots. The experts looking to see of their any common factors linking the case that's. Is a tough decision. To make at this time because we really need this many vaccines as possible he really Diop. Know for sure that only young women are active and we need to cut another week or so. To find out if that is the case. And you really statement Johnson & Johnson saying in part we continue to believe in the positive benefit risk profile over a vaccine. Some doctors agree. Doctors c.'s John Dean of Brian university school of public health slamming the CDC decision on Twitter. Saying quote we are in a pandemic short pause to alert folks is reasonable. Waiting when it's unlikely to change what we know is not. Meantime worries about vaccinations to lagging while the virus Regis in Michigan his last week Kobe deaths have spiked 39%. I see news are seeing 25%. More patients. As for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine the CDC advisory panel is hoping to make a decision within the next ten days Mona bay Q.

