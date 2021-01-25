Transcript for Top picks from this year’s Consumer Electronics Show

The pandemic has forced one of our favorite annual events and to cyberspace but that hasn't stopped this year's Consumer Electronics Show from showing us. The gadgets that we never even knew we want it. Our own gets whiz Dick DeBartolo is here with his favorites Dick good morning. Good morning and I do have some fun stuff it seems we're going to be wearing face natural long time. So he's a very friendly. Face mask. Introducing mask found. With built in earbud and microphone to make answering calls or listening to music seamless transition where ever your life takes you environmental noise cancellation features suppresses background. Well voice projection enhances your parents for clear quality call. Okay not bad OK so also we are all inside look at the lock downs quarantines. Samsung by the handy what does that. This is so great there are broke what's every year at CES but this one is really Andy. Watch what he can do. But handy uses a guy to understand objects like glass co. For ceramic plate. Taking note of their shapes and materials to work as your trusted partner. But handy can move around. And do things like set the table. Batter of the baht and it can't be what's the price tag on Matt there it's still progress in work I have no idea. Also something for the home Kohler is still let's back. This is the ultimate dance to take a look at. This he starts with what a filling from the bottom of the tugboat. Overflowing into the wood moot to create a soothing sound. Full spectrum lighting surrounds the bands as far gore missed in develops disk surface of the stillness bad. Finally essential oils can be added to meet invigorating. The Rome is to sued the fact. That this will cost. 161000. Dollar cash. Well sixteen K but it becomes aware of that lovely Dick. Similar being narration boys there I'll take it. OK great and and fog I tell them that's still much money and you just have a Shalit this delay to have a Bluetooth. Speaker in your shallower. Before the flow for me shower reaches the shower head he rotates and internal and color which is connected to a need generator that charges of battery. The moment the water starts to flow shower power starts to charge. And even when the showers office. The internal battery allows for up to ten hours since TV's. In addition to being powered by renewable energy the plastic components in -- power are made from 100% recycled ocean plus. With more than fifteen bottles in every speaker. Environmentally friendly that's not back pick. No I I think it's a great idea. And I have finally it somethings who really unique here or a full the bulls last year so this year I saw my first roll a ball. And it's something from LG. And what it is a role a bull can take something the size of a tablet. And then it came rolled down. And that doesn't have a date yet or price yet but I think it's a great concept. That's pretty impressive right there while Vickie Rossum go once this morning. Thank you. All right for these and other top offering that this year's Consumer Electronics Show vivid Dicks website against we've got is as well as our own website WNM fans back comp. Gives where's Dick DeBartolo thank you so much Bremer appreciate it. Thank you sir take care will be right back you're watching world news now.

