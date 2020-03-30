Transcript for New toys for family together time

This new data social distancing of giving a whole new meaning to the work together and as. And at the kids are climbing the walls by now help it's on the way toy insider editor in chief Marisa DeBartolo joins us now with. The new distractions that are fun for the entire family Marisa. Good morning. Good morning thanks for having me answer yeah for us it but he did it yes over terrorism to keep kids act. This is a really cool game called ultra Dax. Running around attacker will lay at the color and they kid got to go right in front of the target and then tag in and get the props for the next. It keeps them up an active especially important we'll have gym class airplane to tear out. That sounds like so much fun the next one will get from fat brain yeah is. It did it has called Jake settles is so different parts are super hot right now if you can get your hands on one. But what I love about pixels as they come with these teeny tiny puzzle pieces but they're actually mean of classic which includes everything kids are gonna build. Stayed together so the saddest part about it jigsaw puzzle when you break it up and put it back in the box. But with sticks you get a really act bearable bills once your dad and to give it. This latest in their rooms. Or are share with friends later on obviously or they can pick your part crates and angry middle. The price on that one not bad either I see what my nine to sixteen dollars. Why Latin nine rainy night and right under the Boxee can build huge thing that onetime CQ had you kids playing it wants which is awesome idea. Now as a kid I don't like to learn anything when I was player Mike toys but as an adult I know it's important. The best educational toys kids don't even realize that there are learning which is is awesome so this is called. It is really cute little bunny or they're also three other craters she's I'm. And this is all about green tree cutting seals sea on its back at Scott little button that kids can press to program in its movement get it to move all around its little place so this also provides tens of movement and what I love about this is it's totally screened pre C get to learn how to curb the kids never have to look at the screen which you know today they're spending. More time in front of a screen than ever before but from schooling and tell us about connects imagine. Yes or can next quick and construct you get all these little connects east is. This kit comes with over IQX. Pieces and you can read anything you can imagine. Including an awesome helicopter there with some really cruel lute meant. So with that would connects kids are gonna learn all about the beach it's a engineered meat in them that the clintons and their tip that is not bad and finally I see X games got some of the bond. Yes so escape the rim takes on a holding a meeting right now I think that I would exit the game he could clay. Home version of a ski through games of all family I love this is a little bit more challenging for clears ages ten and and at the whole entire game is cooperate and which means everyone gonna play together she don't have competitiveness. For all is working together to unlock the door and there. We really needed need to do this morning and through this. Next week about staying together with the kids Marissa thank you so much and for these and other quarantine toy ideas visit. The toy insider dot com our own web site to be in advance dot com. Ressa thank you again.

