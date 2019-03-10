Transcript for Traffic stop fraud

All very different story played out in Albuquerque, New Mexico it that resulted in the arrest of an eighteen year old man for impersonating a sheriff's deputy. Please that a man had pulled over an SUV half flashing lights on his own vehicle and even had a bat but it was all the fraud. This morning the moment our rural police officer in Albuquerque stumbled upon a fig comp in the middle of the fake traffic stop. We'll development. And Steve you. The same plane out last month an officer spotted a gray Ford sedan with police lights behind that silver SUV. That officer coming face to face with eighteen year old Brenda would Vranitzky who said he with a fellow brother and blue. Investigators say within ski claimed he pulled over the SUV for speeding but the actual eight PD police officer just more than Bahrain it. There's desert. You know you can use this toy gun. That rural officer even called him within ski speak badge number please say he told the officer he bought the battle line but then changed his story. Within minutes of questioning the young man. Some two years. And investigators say a compression. It's a vehicle. As part scorpion under a consent. It. The eighteen year old eventually getting a ride in a rural police car in facing real charges for allegedly impersonating a police officer. And that chart a New Mexico for its 41 offense is a misdemeanor. And it expects. KO ATV for helping us but that report.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.