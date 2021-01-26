Transcript for Tragic death of Kobe Bryant: 1 year later

New tributes and a new call to improve safety in the air one year. After the death of Kobe Bryant we come on the year with some tragic news coming in California a source conformity ESPN that NBA legend. Kobe Bryant has died in a helicopter crash. In Southern California the basketball superstar he's thirteen year old daughter Gionta and seven other died in helicopter crash in Calabasas California on this pick right now. I'm seeing it comes into. Since his past seen an outpouring of public art honoring the athlete standing from Florida T Italy. The website Coby year old dot com max's sites where people around the world can pay their respects. This Maureen LeBron James and other and be stars reflecting on the loss of not just a basketball great but a trailblazing onto per nor can a loving dad. It's a lot of things that. In his room legends never die and and he's exactly so. All ballrooms and that is just crazy relatives really going to Reuters and it is guard. The NTSB report on the cause of the crash which is still subject at several lawsuits. Will be released February 9 document suggests the pilot became disoriented in bad weather. Telling air traffic control moments before the crashed. That they were claiming to 4000 feet when in reality the chopper was descending the tragedy prompting calls for new helicopter safety measures California lawmakers Monday reintroduced a bill that would require terrain awareness and warning systems on choppers that carry six or more people. Meanwhile the lakers say there's no formal tribute played today the team doesn't want to meet the anniversary any harder for the players. Time heals all you know and and then as devastating and as tragic is it as it was and still is to all of them involve with period. And only time you know and it takes time. New helicopters CEU rules many people in 88 each industry all of that say the sky and our own snacks.

