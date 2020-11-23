Transcript for Travel during the pandemic

This morning some California restaurants already crippled by Kobe. Are being dealt another blow starting at 10 PM Wednesday all dining a Los Angeles county will shut down again. Only take out drive through a delivery will be allowed. I have to say I'm all for it I think we have to knock this thing down and in the vaccines and vaccine is coming today I think that in the meantime we we get adjusted numbers are skyrocketing. So we have to do something. Across the country Sunday more than a 100000 new corona virus cases were reported per twentieth consecutive day. Our case Brady rolls is they don't wildfire level. In Nevada the governor issuing a statewide paused waiting mass requirements and reducing capacity limits in public places. Lettuce ladies quickly. What do you believe in the science of coal Ritter not. The reality is this. It's simple. Code is filling up our hospital beds and that threatens all Americans. The governor of Georgia and now urging people to Wear a mask as the weather turns cold and people spend more comments we have saint George's case numbers and Curry's. And we continue to ask the people of Georgia to do he simple things to limit the spread. Wear a mask practice social distance. In the last week 101000 Americans have died from the virus the equivalent of one person dying every minute. The Kansas city fire department is mourning the loss of two of its members 45 year old paramedic Scott Davidson. And captain Bobby Rocha a 29 year veteran. I think about the best first she'd never materialized that should Bobby Wallace too old to everybody that he's ever come across. And just word vast. And I'll just do what you can do to help. And now health officials fearing another big surge as the holiday rush begins. The TSA screening two million passengers over the weekend. Some of the highest number since the pandemic began doctor Anthony Alge is urging Americans to think twice about Thanksgiving plans. Please seriously consider. Decisions that you make but some travelers taking the risk in stride. I gotta let electric your favorite photo. In the meantime police breaking up large parties including eighty people inside a swingers club in New York City and the State's governor is calling for an investigation. After reports of a synagogue holding a wedding. With 7000 mask list guests. If that happened I heard the report if that happened. It was a blatant disregard of the law. It's Italy though it was also disrespectful. To. The people of New York. In Arlington Texas one family recording this video yeah. I honey happily 1950. Members of the family are now fighting the virus after gathering for indoor birthday party earlier this month. Need. Loser. Isn't. Please don't let my family in ignore the CDC guidelines and by staying up hearts. I designers together. On the vaccine front the FDA will hold a hearing on Pfizer's vaccine. December 10 emergency authorization could come that day and distribution to health care workers could begin 24 hours later.

