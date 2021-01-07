Transcript for A tribute to Princess Diana

In London today a special ceremony will mark what would've been princess Diana's sixtieth birthday. ABC's Andrea for GE reports it's bringing Diana's sons together. This morning a tribute to Princess Diana on what would've been her sixtieth birthday. As her sons William and Harry unveil a statue of their mother at Kensington Palace. All eyes will be on the Brothers after their public falling out standing for Harry and Megan's move away from royal duties have a situation while we are remembering. He's hugely iconic woman and the legacy that he act and the tea people. Come off physically carrying what had Agassi had Sutton remained basically to fight it allegations of racism toward the couple's son Archie during their Oprah interview in March caused a rift within the family. Meg in claiming a royal family member was concerned about the color of their first born art she's skin because meg and has mixed race. The couple refusing to say who made those comments Prince William defending the royal family. A month after that bombshell interview Cary Williams share their first public appearance together prince phillips' funeral. Today you'll only be the second time the Brothers have been seen in front of the media growing up we were always pictured together bonded after their mother's tragic death in a Paris car crash in 1997. Diana's legacy of philanthropy continuing through them. William and Kate heading their own charity the royal foundation. And just yesterday Kerry visited was seriously ill children in London. He recently spoke to recipients of the day and a award given to young people who create positive change. I'll move belief that young people she will. She'd lose your shirt because she's sort that he. Else. The statue being unveiled later today has been for years in the making William and Harry said they hope and a hub visitors to Kensington Palace reflect on their mother's life. And legacy. Mona Andrea Andrea thank you.

