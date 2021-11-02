Transcript for Troops to aid vaccine effort

This morning new revelations about the origin of the krona virus World Health Organization investigators revealing to the Wall Street Journal. That cove in nineteen may have been spreading in central China. Two months earlier than first revealed by the Chinese Government as early as October 2019. But scientists say more research is needed the more dangerous south African Berrian has now been found in California joining South Carolina Virginia Maryland and Texas. It's even more or be able to understand our vaccines are still likely to prevent severe illness hospitalizations or that. Or even a south African grant but here's the big that they consensus. The longer you let these viruses replicate a more time to get them to mutate. The variance adding urgency to the vaccination effort. But this morning new frustrations. Dodger Stadium one of the largest vaccination sites in the country is being forced to close for two days because of a lack of doses. The problem is and here is the badness. We don't have enough vaccines we still aren't receiving enough doses soon enough. The mirrors saint Elie received 161000 doses this week down from 90000 the week before at Citi Field in New York a similar problem only 200 shots were available Wednesday. We're so ready for more than we got to today. This evening tickets are doing 5000 vaccinations Eid day at the fate here. The Biden administration promising a boost in vaccine shipments in the days ahead. As Pfizer -- Dern are wrap up production meanwhile more cities and states are loosening restrictions. Ohio is expected to lift its curfew. Chicago is expanding indoor capacity in restaurants and in New York sports and entertainment being user being allowed to reopen later this month when limited capacity doctor Anthony county is cautiously optimistic. That it is conceivable that we are turning the corner on this. But we've been fooled before with different surges that king back to prevent more surges and new CDC report explains how your mask bits is key to preventing infection. The CDC says double masking wearing a well fitting cloth mask over surgical mask. Is likely to be more beneficial. And now some of the most iconic characters in film are joining together. Urging Americans to mascot in this new public service announcement. A dip. And another problem during this pandemic it's the increase in drug use a new study finds open to it overdoses. Rose 29% in the past year.

