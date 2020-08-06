Transcript for Tropical Storm Cristobal makes landfall

Now to the other big story this morning tropical storm crystal ball slamming the Gulf Coast. ABC's mega cameras Ian shows us the flooding in Mississippi and Louisiana as the storm continues to move more north. This morning as state of emergency as Cristobal batters the Gold Coast. Wind gusts topping fifty miles per hour viciously turning to water as weeks thrash the shoreline. In this is state be at least a hundred casino employees had to be rescued Sunday after floodwaters surrounded them. The water moving so fast this minivan was swept off the road left precariously tilted against an embankment. Beach front buildings inundated as police begin to float away from the rough surf ramming the highly that this year. The storm surge even coming right to this person's doorstep. A similar scene in Alabama at home and cars are swallowed by the rising waters. Even this vote was no match for the gusty winds and powerful wade said. In Louisiana they rough waters rushing up through this lack of this year the surf casting out the stilts. Before sleeping the structure away altogether. Cristobal scenes here from inside the storm wall is set to push north today. Dragging states as far north as Wisconsin it comes after the tropical storm kicked up wind and surf in Florida. This tornado touching down just outside of Orlando Sunday. Hey buddy. Girls one of eight confirmed twisters slamming Florida over the weekend. In the aftermath splintered trees ruthless homes and shredded structure it's. Crist Obama doesn't eat it only to Wisconsin it will only eat at four storm on record to reach that harm or. I think you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.